Beverly Arts Fest
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beverly Arts Fest takes over downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabot, Judson to Bow streets, for pedestrians only. More than 130 artist booths. Performances all day. Park in Pond, Federal Street lots, or Rantoul Street, or lots. Preload GoParkIt app for quick payment.
Sunday at Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park kicks off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts this Sunday, at 5 p.m. with a Billy Joel Experience by Ben Eramo, Route 1A in Hamilton. If rain, moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove.
Garden Open House
Saturday is the Marblehead Museum's Garden Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 17 Crowninshield Road, a private, magnificently-restored early 20th-century rose garden on Peach’s Point. Stroll art filled gardens on the ocean. Advance tickets at: http://www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $20 Museum Members; $30 Public.
Saturday Movie Matinee
At 1 p.m., Saturday join Abbot Public Library’s Midday Movie Matinee in the program room of the Eveleth School, 3 Brook Road, for a film adapted from a popular New York Times bestseller. Register at: tinyurl.com/June-2023-Movie-Matinee,
Solistice Shindig
The Essex County Trail Association's Summer Solstice Party is this Saturday, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Groton House Farm 276 Highland St., Hamilton. Proceeds maintain trails, spaces. Appetizers, beer, wine, comfort food, live music, silent auction included in tickets: Members, $85, Nonmembers $95 at: ectaonline.org or 978-468-1133.