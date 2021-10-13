Which way the witchery?
What's happening this weekend in Salem? What's not? It's all here, and it's all frightfully fun! https://www.hauntedhappenings.org/
Mama Mia!
She's back! And Beverly's North Shore Music Theater is back in biz in time to put the wow in your weekend. Dancing Queens, this one's for you! Adults and teens only, please. 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly, Tickets and times, etc, https://www.nsmt.org/ Questions? 978-232-7200
Long and short of it:
Long Hill is Beverly's best bet for Halloween magic. A thousand-plus jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins, ghouls, music and more. Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m., for kids of all ages: under 2 are free! 572 Essex St, Beverly Tickets, times, etc: https://thetrustees.org/event/68692/
The best Fall and Winter consignment sales event happens this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, at Danvers Indoor Sports, 150 Andover St. Name brands and brand new clothes, furniture, gear and more. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. www.childrensdropandshop.com/
Outta the park!
Peabody's putting it in park for trunk or trunk or treat fun from 4:30 to 6 p.m., this Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St. Costume up, load the car with candy and get in gear for a fun for all. Car registration a must at: https://peabodyma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29943