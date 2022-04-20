Birthday cake at the Gables
Join the staff of The House of the Seven Gables in honoring Caroline Emmerton, its founder, on Sunday for birthday cake between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then stay for a women’s history tour, two scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Register at: https://7gables.org/event/14650/. 15 Derby St., Salem, 978-744-0991.
Airman remembers Vietnam
On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., David Magnon recalls in words and photos his years (1969 — 1970) served at a U.S. air base on the Thai-Cambodian border. Tickets at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS: $20 public; $15 members, military, veterans, seniors free. Hosted by the Wenham Museum at the The Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, PattonArchives@gmail.com.
Comedy Magic Show
On Saturday, from 1 to 2:20 p.m., award-winning magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show from mid-town Manhattan's 42nd Street to Peabody's Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St. For all ages, $20-35. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magician-matt-roberts-42nd-street-magic-comes-to-peabody-direct-from-nyc-tickets-150662356163
Doc debut at Cabot
On Sunday, at 6 p.m. at the Cabot, Beverly, there will be a special screening of Buddy Guy's new documentary "The Torch" which was filmed at The Cabot, followed by a Q&A with director Jim Farrell and featured musician Quinn Sullivan, and moderated by a living legend of Chicago Blues. Reserved tickets start at $15. Visit: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1250?siteToken=snz6fmpg54a4rgrzygc67tj4yr
'Grand Night for Singing'
On Saturday at 8 p,m, and Sunday at 4 p.m., "Voices of Hope," presents a A Grand Night for Singing at the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road,, Beverly, with a silent auction at 7 p.m., following the Sunday show. Tickets are $75 and $50, at: https://allevents.in/beverly/a-grand-night-for-singing/80001868477534.