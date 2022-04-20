House of Seven Gables founder Caroline Emmerton's 150th birthday is celebrated next week and for the rest of the year

Caroline Emmerton 

Birthday cake at the Gables

Join the staff of The House of the Seven Gables in honoring Caroline Emmerton, its founder, on Sunday for birthday cake between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then stay for a women’s history tour, two scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.  Register at: https://7gables.org/event/14650/. 15 Derby St., Salem, 978-744-0991.

Airman remembers Vietnam

On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., David Magnon recalls in words and photos his years (1969 — 1970) served at a U.S. air base on the Thai-Cambodian border. Tickets at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS: $20 public; $15 members, military, veterans, seniors free. Hosted by the Wenham Museum at the The Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, PattonArchives@gmail.com.

Comedy Magic Show

On Saturday, from 1 to 2:20 p.m., award-winning magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show from mid-town Manhattan's 42nd Street to Peabody's Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St.  For all ages, $20-35. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magician-matt-roberts-42nd-street-magic-comes-to-peabody-direct-from-nyc-tickets-150662356163

Doc debut at Cabot

On Sunday, at 6 p.m. at the Cabot, Beverly, there will be a special screening of Buddy Guy's new documentary "The Torch" which was filmed at The Cabot, followed by a Q&A with director Jim Farrell and featured musician Quinn Sullivan, and moderated by a living legend of Chicago Blues. Reserved tickets start at $15. Visit: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1250?siteToken=snz6fmpg54a4rgrzygc67tj4yr

'Grand Night for Singing'

On Saturday at 8 p,m, and Sunday at 4 p.m., "Voices of Hope," presents a A Grand Night for Singing at the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road,, Beverly, with a silent auction at 7 p.m., following the Sunday show. Tickets are $75 and $50, at: https://allevents.in/beverly/a-grand-night-for-singing/80001868477534

 
 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you