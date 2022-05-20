Backpacks for kidsWith more than 10,000 kids in foster care in Massachusetts, join the folks from Fostering Care, Inc., Sunday at the Ipswich Masonic Lodge, 70 Topsfield Road, Ipswich, from 2 to 5 p.m., to help stuff backpacks with the kind of stuff kids need, while enjoying great music, food and games. Free, all welcome.
Vets picnic, paddle & play
On Saturday, Ipswich River Watershed Association, Lowell Vet Center, and the North Shore Veterans Collaborative invites veterans, service members and their families for a day in the great outdoors. Free food, fun, live music. Kayaks available. Questions? email: tiffany.lever@va.gov
Historical Society plant saleApril showers bring May flowers to Glen Magna Farms parking lot, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, this Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., off Centre Street, in Danvers. Perennials and kitchen herbs from the gardens of Glen Magna Farms plus kitchen herbs and perennials from the gardens of Glen Magna Farms. Plus Redbud and Ginkgo trees, and more.
Femme-forward crafts fairTalent and creativity are what’s on this Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. at Salem Old Town Hall, 93 Washington St., Salem. No tickets, no fees, just drop by for great buys and see why they call this spring crafts fair “Femme-Forward.”
You can’t beat the Beatles
If you love the Beatles, you’ll love “All You Need is Love,” a Beatles Benefit at Me & Thee Music, Saturday, at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. Different acts play their own unique takes on Beatles hits. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Adults: $20, Seniors $15, Children/Students $5 or Family package: $45. Pay at door.