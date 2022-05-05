Think outside of the vase
Two North Shore garden club plant sales are lined up this Saturday, just in time for Mother’s Day. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peabody Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale blooms in the KinderCare Parking Lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. And from 8 a.m. to noon, Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club’s sale is abloom under the tent at 299 Bay Road, South Hamilton.
Music to her ears
If mom likes contemporary world music, this one’s for her. On Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Endicott Percussion Ensemble rocks Endicott College’s Manninen Center for the Arts, 406 Hale St., Beverly, Admission: $10. Tickets and info at: https://events.endicott.edu/event/endicott-college-percussion-ensemble
Farmhouse Brunch
Visit Appleton Farms on Mother’s Day for a bountiful brunch from the Farmhouse Kitchen and available for sale on the Farmhouse Front Porch. If mom likes quiche, she’ll love it. No reservations, no admission fee. Just show up. Appleton Farms, 219 County Road, Hamilton.
A Whale of a Wail
The Wailers bring reggae to The Cabot in Beverly Sunday at 7 p.m., led by bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and the Wailers’ original guitarist Donald Kinsey. Tickets:www.cabort.org
All booked up
On Saturday, SalemRecycles’ Book Swap is in full swing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Browse for or drop books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records: clean, dry and mildew free, by noon at 401 Bridge St. Questions? 978-619-5672