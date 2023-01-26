Black Suffragettes honored
An Endicott College exhibit, on display Friday at the Manninen Center for the Arts at 406 Hale St., Beverly, highlights the contributions of Black Suffragettes, such as Sojourner Truth, Mary Church Terrell, and Ida B. Wells. Hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Exhibit on display next week, Monday — Thursday.
Celebrate ‘Year of the Rabbit’
Celebrate Lunar New Year Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem. Take in performances, storytelling and art making to mark the Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit. Tour the Yin Yu Tang, PEM’s 200-year old Chinese home, and check out programs with our featured collaborators Gund Kwok and Limin Mo. For more, www.PEM.org.
Get a jump on the weekend
Jump to your heart’s content At Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, Danvers. There’s plenty of space for moms and dads to sit it out while the kids just jump for joy. For information and tickets, visit www.skyzone.com/danvers.
Classic Stones at the Cabot
From the saxophone solo in “Brown Sugar” to the vocals in “Gimme Shelter,” all is accounted for by this eight piece band. It’s a classic Stones tribute at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: www.thecabot.org
LGBTQ+ You
It’s full-on fantasy Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., at NAGLY 2 East India Square, Witch City Mall #121, Salem. LGBTQ+ youth-aged, middle school to 23, come dressed as your favorite fantasy character. No cultural appropriation please. NAGLY is the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth. For more, call 978-224-2102.