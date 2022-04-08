Meet Mr. Bunny
On Saturday and Sunday,the Community House in Hamilton will be hopping with “Pictures with Mr. Bunny,” and his friend, Bo Peep. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a digital photo taken under the Community House tent, treats, and sweet spring memories, at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, Tickets are $50, at: https://communityhouse.org/
Willowdale Walk
On Sunday, 1-3 p.m., as part of a month of Earth Day events, there will be a Tree Identification Walk at Willowdale Mill Reservation, Hamilton. Explore one of Greenbelt’s oldest properties with Land Manager and Trails Coordinator Dave McKinnon as he identifies common tree and plant species. For more information about this and other remaining Earth Day events this April, visit: ecga.org.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Get all booked up this weekend at Hamilton-Wenham Library’s Spring Book Sale. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you’ll find stacks of page turners for great summer reads. So head for the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
Rocky Horror Show rocks Endicott
The Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College will rock this Friday and Saturday with the 1975s hit musical, “The Rocky Horror Show.” On Friday, there’s a 7:30 show, and on Saturday there will be a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. performance. In the Rose Theater, 406 Hale St., Beverly. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, For tickets and more information, visit: https://events.endicott.edu/site/manninen/location/706b9434-d978-4afd-a0d3-02c6c388ee53/ or call 978-998-7700.
Never too many books
Swap or buy $5 hardbacks and $3 paperbacks, cash only, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the yard of The Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St. Bring books in good condition to the swap, or text 978-697-0753 for advance drop-off or pick-up. Books must be 2010 or newer (except art and photography). Children’s and young adult books needed. This event benefits HAWC, The REAL Program, The Movement Family, and Dignity Matters, and is sponsored by Leading Ladies. Questions? Visit: LeadingLadiesVote.org