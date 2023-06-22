The Great Gatsby
Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead, premiers its production of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby, An American Musical," this Saturday and Sunday, performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets and more information at: mltlive.org.
Sundays at Patton Park
Pack a picnic and head to Patton Park for this Sunday's free outdoor concert, with the original funk and soul of the Ken Clark Organ Trio, 5 p.m., located on Route 1A in Hamilton. If rain, moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove.
Bennie and the Jets
The sights and sounds of one of music's most beloved solo artists of all time, Elton John, this Saturday, at 8 p.m., live on stage Bennie and the Jets performs at the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. Doors and bar open at 7 p.m. Tickets:$29, $33 at www.thelarcom.org.
Writers in the Garden
Join Academy of American Poet's January Gill O'Neill as she leads a workshop of friendly scribes writing in the beautiful grounds of Long Hill. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 572 Essex St. For more, www.thetrustees.org.
Erin Jackson @ Off Cabot
One of the fastest-rising comedians in NYC, Erin Jackson will be bringing down the house Saturday, 9 p.m., at Off Cabot Comedy & Events, 9 Wallis St, Beverly. Tickets and details at: www,offcabot.org/