The Great Pumpkin Smash
Green Beverly and New Entry Farm at Moraine Farm, 733 Cabot St., Beverly, will team up to host the annual Great Pumpkin Smash, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Pumpkin hurling, live bluegrass, raffles and lawn games, food and drink. For more, go to www.greenbeverly.org/pumpkinsmash
Revolutionary War Tactical in Danvers On Saturday
at 9 p.m., there will be a one-day 18th century living history event at the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, 149 Pine St., Danvers. Hosted by the Danvers Alarm List Company, reenactors will be demonstrating everyday activities as well as three planned battle tactical exercises. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for Children 6-16. St. Vasilios Greek Festival
The annual 3-day Greek Festival, sponsored by Saint Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Homemade Greek food and pastry, live Greek music and dancing Friday & Saturday night with Orfeas. For more information, go to www.stvasilio.org.
Calling all Deadheads
Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies 2022 will take place Saturday at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, with the 2 p.m. Celebrating of the band’s 50th anniversary of its 1972 European tour, the previously unreleased April 17, 1972 Tivoli (Copenhagen, Denmark) Concert Hall performance will be shown on the big screen. Tie-dye and sandals optional. Tickets at www.thecabot.org.
‘My Happy Place’ art show
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, will host the Crane Estate Art Show & Sale: My Happy Place. More than 200 pieces of original artwork, student pieces and a small works gallery. Free, proceeds benefit the Trustees of Reservation and the artists. Reserve a timed entry pass. Go to www.thetrustees.org/event/79254/ or call 978-356-4351.