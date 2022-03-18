The pipes are calling
Brian O’Donovan brings a bit of Ireland to Beverly with the St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. Offered virtually as well. Tickets and information: www.thecabot.org
Parents’ Survival Night
Drop off the kids (3 to 12 year olds) off for an evening of fun activities at The Little Gym Cherry Hill in Danvers Saturday from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m., 5 Cherry Hill Drive; gym entrance on left, lower level. Members $35; non-members $45. Questions? 978-777-7977.
For the birds
Group leader Joe McGuire will take members of Salem Athenaeum on a guided bird walk at Mass Audubon’s Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary at 10 a.m., Sunday. Free for members. Limit 12 people. For more and to register, go to www.salemathenaeum.net.
Music to your ears
Organist Carina Brackin, now the associate director of music at Saint Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, will explore the sacraments of the Catholic Church and the music that accompanies them on the Opus 69 pipe organ made by C.B. Fisk of Gloucester at 5 p.m., Sunday, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant St., Marblehead. The concert is part of the church’s organ series and can also be viewed at the church’s youtube.com page.
Craft Fair
Spring is in the air at the Annual Spring Fun Vendor and Craft Fair, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12 Cheever St., Danvers. More than 25 local vendors and crafters will be selling beautiful spring items and more that you won’t find at the mall. Hosted by North Shore Vendor Events.