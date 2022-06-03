Alive with art
The 14th Annual Salem Arts Festival — the biggest art collaboration of the year in town — takes place in downtown Salem at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues this weekend. There’s an opening reception Friday at 6 p.m. at Old Town Hall. See Page A12 for more on the festival.
Opening day at Hale Farm
Historic Beverly’s family-friendly opening day festival at the historic Hale Farm is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to all; 39 Hale St., Beverly. The staff will be serving up some delicious offerings and helping kick-off the Beverly summer season.
Comic relief at the Larcom
The Ivy League of Comedy, a show feature Ophora Eisenburg, Moody McCarthy and Shaun Eli, will offer comic relief this Saturday at 8 p.m., at the Larcom Theater, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. For more information, call 978-922-6313 or info@TheLarcom.org.
Healing & Unity
Danvers residents are invited to a day of healing, friendship and celebrating diversity Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road. “HUE,” or Danvers’ “Healing and Unity Experience,” will have activities for all ages to support mental health and showcase different cultures, along with live performances and free food. The event is sponsored by DanversCARES and Danvers’ Human Rights and Inclusion Committee.
Sunrise hike at Appleton Farms
Take in the morning views from the top of Pigeon Hill as Trustees of Reservations hosts a sunrise hike Saturday at 5:30 a.m. It’s a moderately strenuous hike and participants are asked to wear proper shoes. Registration is recommended. $12 for members, $20 for non-members. Appleton Farms is located at 219 County Road, Hamilton-Ipswich. To register, go to www.thetrustees.org.