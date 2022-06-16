Make a splash
Check out the two new pools and other features at Forest River Park, 32 Clifton Ave., Salem. New recreation and nature centers, state-of-the-art pump house, first-aid station, bathrooms, showers, lockers, a community room, and a concession stand. If you're a Salem resident, its free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend and next. For information and rates, visit www.salemma.gov/forestriverpark.
Rotarian on the run
This Saturday, June 18, the Rotary Club of Peabody’s marathon-winning Dan Vassallo runs to support restoration of the Ipswich River Watershed. His "Ipswich River Appreciation Run" starts at 7:30 a.m., and goes for 30 miles — 3.8 miles longer than a marathon — along the Ipswich River through North Reading, Middleton, Peabody, Topsfield, and Boxford to Crane Beach. Cheer him on and donate a dollar for each mile run at bit.ly/IpswichRiverRotary.
Arts Fest Beverly
This Saturday, June 18, Beverly's Arts Fest returns to take over Cabot Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, free for all. Over 125 juried fine artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill. More details: https://m.facebook.com/events/s/arts-fest-beverly-2022/644191136689022/
St Andrews hoists its sale
After a COVID-19 hiatus, St. Andrew’s rummage sale returns Saturday, June 18, at 8 a.m. with “stuff-a-bag” from noon to 1 p.m. Stock up on bargains, from boutique” clothing to bric-a-brac, outside the church, at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. Proceeds support church mission and ministries. For more information, visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
The Cream rises
The Cream band comes alive this Friday, at 8 p.m., with family members Kofi Baker (Ginger Baker’s son) and Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew) honoring the band’s music with its landmark album "Disraeli Gears" followed by a second set of additional hits and rarities from Eric Clapton, Blind Faith and Cream at the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. Tickets and more info at https://thecabot.org/event/music-of-cream.