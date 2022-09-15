MomBall tourney this weekend
The annual MomBall softball tournament will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Harry Ball Field, 410 Essex St., Beverly. More than 300 mothers of students from 11 schools will compete in the tournament to raise money for the Beverly Public Schools. Opening ceremonies are Friday at 5:30 p.m. For more information go to momball.com.
Fall Book sale this weekend
Hamilton-Wenham Library, at 14 Union St., South Hamilton, is holding its Fall Book Sale Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don’t worry, if you miss the first two days, the sale continues Monday and Tuesday. Credit cards accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577 or visit www.friendsofhwlibrary.org.
Cycle for land conservation
The Essex County Green Association hosts its annual Tour de Greenbelt this weekend. Cycle for land conservation — either 100 miles, 50, 40 or 25-mile route options, all untimed, on Saturday through more than 50 properties protected by Greenbelt. The ride, which is geared to all riders, starts at the Cox Reservation in Essex at 9 a.m. Post-ride festivities include food, beverages and music. Day-of registration will also be open at 7:30 a.m. More details at www.tourdegreenbelt.org.
Erelli sings for Coastwatch
Prolific singer-songwriter Mark Erelli will stop by Salem Saturday for a 7 p.m. house concert at Shallop Cove, 26 Upham St., North Salem, in a fundraiser for Salem Sound Coastwatch. Tickets are $25.
Magic at Black Box Theater
Straight from New York City, magician Matt Roberts will take the stage Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peabody’s Black Box Theater, ArcWorks Community Art Center, 22 Foster St, Peabody. Tickets starting at $12.50. For tickets, https://ne-arc.org/black-box-events/