Kamon Farm preview
Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, celebrates Earth Day all month including this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch on an exploration of Kamon Farm, Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation area for a free special preview of these 93-acres, soon to open to the public. For RSVP/information, visit: ecga.org.
Horsin’ around
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Essex County Trail Association hosts the 27th Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Topsfield Fairgrounds, Route 1, in Topsfield. If you love horses, this one’s for you. Admission $5; children under 10 free. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or email: www.ectaonline.org.
Salem Ancestry Days
This Friday is Salem Ancestry Days at Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. Celebrate ancestral connections to Salem with lectures, tours and research. On Sunday, at 11 a.m., join in Ancestor Stories:Authors discuss family connections to the Salem Witch Trials. Read all about it at: https://www.witchesmassbay.com/events/salem-ancestry-days.
‘Sundays at 5’
Music, art, poetry, scripture, creativity, snacks and games are all there in this youth-led weekly gathering designed to lift pandemic-weary spirits, following a short service Sunday at 5 p.m. All welcome, “by popular demand” at Ascension Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Int’l Jewish Film FestivalThis hybrid event has two terrific films for viewing this weekend. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., “Plan A,” Jewish resistance fighters plan revenge against the Nazis. And on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. “The United States of Elie Tahari,” an American “rags to riches” tale of the beloved man behind fashion’s famous Tahari label. Full schedule, trailers, ‘mix ‘n match’ tickets at: https://jccns.org/film-festival-2022/