Easter Bunny Photos
Hop on over to the NorthShore Mall this weekend for Easter Bunny photos. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m., to 8 p.m.,, 210 Andover St., Peabody. Reserve a spot at https://local.aarp.org/event/easter-bunny-photos-at-northshore-mall-2023-04-01-peabody-ma.html.
Root for your health
This Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.,, celebrate spring at the Health and Wellness Event with a.m.,st a dozen panelists, experts and presentations at Root North Shore, Inc. 35 Congress St. #2350, Salem. Tickets and info at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/health-wellness-event-tickets-585867043097
Saturday Synergy
This Saturday at 7:30 p.m.,, Shore Country Day School, 545 Cabot St., Beverly, presents BoSoma Dance Company with NSquared Dance’s ‘SYNERGY,’ an evening of contemporary dance sure to inspire. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/synergy-presented-by-bosoma-dance-company-and-nsquared-tickets-529802753297.
April Fools Fun
On Saturday, from 3 to 4 p.m.,, the East Regiment Beer Company, 30 Church St. #B1, Salem, “Best Celebrity Dopplegangers” get prizes and so do their dogs! It’s fun to play the fool. Details at https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200024300622443.
Early Childhood Fundraiser
On Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.,, Mission on the Bay, 141 Humphrey St., Swampscott, supports The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore Early Childhood Program with hors d’oeuvres, dessert, music and dancing. Cash Bar. Info, email Stephanie Greenfield at sgreenfield@jccns.com.