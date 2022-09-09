Love is a four-footed wordThe Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA), holds their annual Trivia Night fundraiser this Friday at the Franco-American Club, 44 Park St., Beverly, from 6 to 10 p.m., Test your trivia acumen, enjoy a raffle and auction , catered food, great cash prizes. A great night for all, iespcially FOBA’s four-footed friends. $30/person or a table of 8 for $200. Visit: friendsofbeverlyanimals.org.
Just Kids
Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem, hosts Salem Lit Fest Children’s Day, free, this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Community Life Center. Picture book authors and illustrators Young Vo, Janet Costa Bates, Sorche Fairbank, E.B. Goodale and Maya Tatsukawa on hand. Information and registration at www.salemlitfest.org
Peabody International Festival With festive food from around the world served from 65 booths, international costumed dancers dancing to live music, this is one wonderful way to spend an afternoon, as Peabody celebrates its rich ethnic heritage, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Peabody Square. See Page XX or Visit: www.ifestpeabody.com.
Charlotte’s Salem On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., visit Salem through the eyes of abolitionist, poet and teacher Charlotte Forten, the first African-American teacher of an integrated classroom. Begins at Old Town Hall. For online registration: www.historyalivesalem.com/
Never forget 9/11
This Sunday marks 21 years since that day in September when almost 3,000 lives were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Whatever you do this Sunday, remember that day any way you see fit, at church, or at memorial services in your town.