Star Wars: A New Hope
A must for fans Sunday at 6 p.m., at Beverly’s historic The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. Tickets start at $12.75, available with info at https://thecabot.org/
PEM immersive installationPeabody Essex Museum hosts ‘Tree of Care & Wonder/Arbol de Cuido + Maravillas Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m in celebration of Salem Heritage Day. Plus interactive performances and art-making hourly.
Get in on the actCalling aspiring actors to Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m., for auditions for ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ a comedy classic and a great showcase for comic talent. Appointments strongly recommended at mltlive.org. Walk-ins if there is time.
SSU’s Summer Orchestra concertSalem State University music professor Mary-Jo Grenfell will direct a musical travelogue to countries, free on Sunday 3-4:30 p.m., at SSU Music and Dance Department, 71 Loring Ave., Salem.
21st Annual Phillips House Car MeetJoin Historic New England for an event marking a grand finale of Salem Heritage Days on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., plus the Willows Sunset Hang’s and new ‘Fusion Fest’ at the House of the Seven Gables, celebrating 100 years of Salem’s immigrant communities, with food, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and more.