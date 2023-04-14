Derby Square Vegan Market
Taste how good vegan can taste, this Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem. Bring your appetite.
‘United Nations: man and space’
Awe inspiring installations of Gu Wenda, one of the most significant artists to emerge from China in the last 50 years are on view at the Peabody Essex Museum. See them this weekend.
Danvers 7-Miler & 4K
The popular 7-miler is back! With a brand new addition. Introducing the new 4K. Both in Tapley Park, 139 Pine St, Danvers, Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m. to noon. Visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Danvers/TapleyVille7Miler
The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
Dark Desert Eagles play the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly, Saturday, April 15, 9 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $44.50, $34.50, at: www.facebook.com/events/north-shore-music-theatre/dark-desert-eagles-the-ultimate-eagles-tribute-band/889139979105445/
Nostalgia
Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, presents ‘Nostalgia’ — a vintage pop-up market curated by Creative Collective, offering local craftsmanship and artisanry. Read more at: www.simon.com/mall/liberty-tree-mall/stream/curatedand-produced-by-creative-collective-6215086