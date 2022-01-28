1. Head for the hills: Grab a sled and head for the nearest slope. Slip into your skis, snow shoes, snowboards and go with the snow. A full foot of fun is expected to fall Friday to Saturday. Make an adventure of it. Free, no registration required.
2. No place like home: Bookworms and homebodies, this is your kind of weather. A perfect excuse to just curl up or cook up something delicious in the great indoors. We suggest piping hot soup or a hearty stew for your snowmen and snow angels.
3. Connect with ‘Each/Other’: Saturday, Jan. 29, the Peabody Essex Museum celebrates the opening of its new exhibition Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger. Works by leading indigenous contemporary artists are a catalyst for connection. In-person and virtual events. For full details, visit: www.pem.org/exhibitions/each-other-marie-watt-and-cannupa-hanska-luger?token=1FNbj99_lxl59xQSlkZ1iWGY445DIbNJ.
4. Strike up the bands! NESBA (The New England Scholastic Band Association) 2022 Winter Activities Evaluation Show kicks off Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 9 p.m., at Salem High School, 77 Willson St. Sponsored By Blessed Sacrament and Salem High School. Open to all color guard units of NESBA. For information and tickets visit: nesba.org.
5. Pass the barre: Complete one day barre certification training to teach your own classes at Ballet Barre Above Training, Sunday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Torigian Family YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., Peabody. Register with YMCA Program Specialist Linda McDonald. Lotte Burk meets ballet technique at the barre, or on the floor. Approved for CEC’s by ACE, AFAA, NASM, SCW. Learn more at barreabove.com. Register at https://store.barreabove.com/product/1592.