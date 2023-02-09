Salem’s So Sweet Festival
Chocolate and ice sculptures welcome Valentine’s Day this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Salem. The city wide celebration is organized by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce. For full details, visit: https://www.salem.org/blog/salems-so-sweet-festival-2023/
Valentine fun for kidsChildren accompanied by adults are in for a fun family time and it’s free this Saturday at the House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby St, Salem. From 1 to 3 p.m. there’ll be Valentine’s sweets, crafts and tons of fun. Co-sponsored by the House of the Seven Gables and the City of Salem’s Park, Recreation and Community Services Department. For more information, visit: https://7gables.org/event/salem-so-sweet-2023/
Once Upon a Time
Just in time for Valentine’s Day some song, fun, treats and treasure trove of Broadway hits and romantic ballads. Sing along or tap your toes. But book your tickets now for the 7:30 p.m. show this Saturday at the Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For tickets and information, visit www.mltlive.com/2022/12/once-upon-a-time/
Say CheeseMake the kind of Mozarella that makes them say “Mama Mia” Saturday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Beer & Wine Hobby, 87 Andover St., Unit 4, Danvers. Take home a pound for Valentines Day. For information and tickets, visit: www.beer-wine.com/learning-center/classes/
Anti-Valentine tour
Salem Night Tour is partnering with Salem Trolley to prove that love is indeed dead on this one-of-a-kind tour Tickets remaining for 6:30 p.m. Sunday and nightly through V-day. Tickets www.salemghosttours.com/Valentine.html