Lynch Park fireworks

Fireworks close out the 2021 Beverly Homecoming at Lynch Park last August.

 Jared Charney/Photo

Lighting the night

Canceled last Sunday due to a storm, Beverly Homecoming's fireworks have been rescheduled for this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at Lynch Park. It's the marquee event for Homecoming, so you'll want to grab a lawn chair, pack a picnic and head for Lynch Park early for a great spot. 

Out of Africa

At 6:30 p.m., Saturday Senegalese luminary Mamadou Diop makes his musical magic at Boston Yacht Club, 1 Front St., Marblehead. His world class ensemble showcases his original music. Tickets and more, www.mamadou.com.

Phillips House Car Meet

This Sunday join Historic New England and the North Shore Old Car Club for the Annual Car Meet, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Phillips House, 34 Chestnut St. Salem.  Vintage and antique vehicles meet on historic green. Live music, rain or shine and its free. Questions? 978-744-0440.

Annie Brobst on stage  

New England Country Music Award winner and four-time New England Music Awards winner Annie Brobst brings her band to Peabody for an outdoor show Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peabody's Leather City Common, 53 Lowell S.t, Peabody. Bring a lawn chair. 

Foot-stomping music

Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan bring their “Crabgrass Band," to The Along The Way Coffeehouse, in Ipswich Saturday for a 7 p.m. show filled with songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Tickets $10 at the door. Handicapped accessible. Call 978-350-2487 for more.  

 

 

