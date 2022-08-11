Lighting the night
Out of Africa
Phillips House Car Meet
This Sunday join Historic New England and the North Shore Old Car Club for the Annual Car Meet, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Phillips House, 34 Chestnut St. Salem. Vintage and antique vehicles meet on historic green. Live music, rain or shine and its free. Questions? 978-744-0440.
Annie Brobst on stage
New England Country Music Award winner and four-time New England Music Awards winner Annie Brobst brings her band to Peabody for an outdoor show Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peabody's Leather City Common, 53 Lowell S.t, Peabody. Bring a lawn chair.
Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan bring their “Crabgrass Band," to The Along The Way Coffeehouse, in Ipswich Saturday for a 7 p.m. show filled with songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Tickets $10 at the door. Handicapped accessible. Call 978-350-2487 for more.