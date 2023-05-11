Marblehead Spring Celebration
This Saturday "Discover Marblehead" at this annual festive showcase. Enjoy arts, a family festival, live music, great shopping and dining. All day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all through downtown Marblehead. Visit: https://northofboston.org/event/3rd-annual-marblehead-spring-celebration/
Living Green Expo
Explore the Living Green Expo at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem, on Saturday, from 10 a.m., to 1 p.m. Local businesses and organizations share expertise, products, initiatives to save energy, money, the planet. Visit: www.salem-chamber.com
Mother's Day race
Mother's Day weekend begins at the starting line Saturday at Peabody's Lt. Ross Park for the FIT4MOM 5K 10K Run/Walks, ending at Independence Greenway. Kids' race starts at 8:30 a.m. DJs and vendors. Registration, fees and information: www.northshore.fit4mom.com/
Hats and Heels Tea
Mothers, don your Sunday best this Saturday and treat yourself to Hats + Heels Tea. Former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will be the featured speaker. Presented by the North Shore Juneteenth Association, May 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Visit: https://north-shore-juneteenth-assoc.constantcontactsites.com/
Beverly Mom Crawl
Moms, grab your mom-friends and head for downtown Beverly for brunch with mom-mosas. Then shop, create, enjoy activities, and more, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit: https://thenorthshoremoms.com/