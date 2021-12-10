What the Dickens!
It’s the stuff of local legend. And for two performances this weekend — North Shore Music Theatre’s annual musical version of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.” Written by Jon Kimball, performances Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets and information, call 610-494-5050. The theater is at 54 Dunham Road, Beverly.
To all a good night
Handel’s Messiah and Ola Gjielo’s Dreamweaver are two musical pieces to make your spirits bright Saturday night, when the Paul Madore Chorale presents its winter concert, “I Sing the Sacred Vision” at The Bridge at 211 in Salem. Tickets are $20 at the door or on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/30EjrYL. For more, visit: www.thebridge211.org/.
Winter wonderThe Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras returns to the stage for the first time since March 2020 with a winter concert Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 to 5 p.m. From Schubert to Bizet and beyond, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich, for more https://www.nmyo.org/
Merry in Marblehead
The dress code’s cozy when Santa Claus reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ at Mud Puddle Toys, 1 Pleasant St., Marblehead, Saturday, Dec. 11, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Come in pajamas and join an hour of fun, with cookies and festive cheer. Sunday, come back to meet Santa from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit: https://mud-puddle-toys.shoplightspeed.com/contact-events/events/.
Santa in Salem
Salem parks and recreation staff present kids with Santa Claus in all his glory this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Salem Common. A Santa letter box, great photo ops and pre-bagged treats make the morning merry. Registration required at salemrec.com — just list one parent’s name.