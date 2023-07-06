Ipswich Greek Festival
Come for the great Greek food, stay for the great Greek dancing, music, crafts and more. The 2023 Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Church, will be held Saturday, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30 to 6 p.m.. Admission $5, kids free. 117 County Rd, Ipswich. Questions? 978-356-4742
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Back on the big screen this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker. Tickets and information at: https://thecabot.org/event/star-wars-the-phantom-menace/
Summer Concert Series
Horizon & The Horns will play Sunday, 6 p.m., at Leather City Common as one of Peabody's Summer Sunday free concerts, 53 Lowell St, Peabody, Brings a lawn pair, pack a picnic, enjoy ice cold beer from Granite Coast Brewing.
Appleton Farms Pizza Day
Come join Pizza Days at Appleton Farm, this Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Wood fired pizza hot from the oven, ice cold beer from Notch Brewing and the coolest farm on the North Shore, every Sunday through July. Route 1A, South Hamilton. No reservations or admission. Come as you are, pay as you go. More info at: https://thetrustees.org/program/farmhouse-dining/
Marblehead Farmers Market
On Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Enter from Vine Street. Fresh, local produce straight from the field to the market to make your day. No admission. Bring your appetite.