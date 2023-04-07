Hop on down the bunny trail
This Saturday, April 8, to Long Hill, 572 Essex St., Beverly, for a very special egg hunt trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Find out all about it at: https://thetrustees.org/event/83712/
Egg-cellent adventures!
This Saturday, April 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Easter Bunny will be at Hastings House, 14 Oak St., Beverly. So bring your young children and join the fun, egg-hunting and more. Info and RSVP at: www.hastingshouse.org/events/annual-4th-of-july-auction
Egg-stravaganza
Peabody’s Community Covenant Church really knows how to throw an egg-stravaganza of free fun. Egg hunts, crafts, games for kids 6th grade and younger with (nut-sensitive) prizes. All are welcome, this Saturday, April 8, 9:30-11 a.m. at the church, 33 Lake St., Peabody. Rain or shine.
Egg-straordinary
And now for something completely different. The amazing Peking Acrobats! A family-friendly showstopper of a show on Saturday, April 8, from 8 to 11 p.m. on stage at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Tickets $39.50 with info at: https://donyc.com/events/2023/4/8/the-peking-acrobats-tickets
Deep roots
Reception for “Our Roots Run Deep: A celebration of culture, heritage and diversity; drawn together, Friday, April 7, 6-8 p.m., Salem Arts Association, 159 Derby St. In celebration of Salem Ancestry Days, Salem Arts Association features artists artworks that celebrate artists’ culture and heritage. From portraits of ancestors to a celebration of traditional visual culture, the artists tapped deep into their roots for inspiration