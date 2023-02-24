Getting to know youOn Sunday at 2 p.m., Genealogist Ann Lawthers presents, “Getting Started in Genealogy,” at The Peabody Historical Society and Museum at the Smith Barn, 38 Felton St., Peabody. Learn more about yourself by learning about your ancestors through genealogical research.
Baby, it’s fun inside!
On Sunday from 10:30 a.m.– to noon, infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Enjoy indoor soft play and equipment at the Young Family Gym at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead. Must be accompanied by parents/guardian. For more information, visit: https://jccns.org/early-childhood-programs/
Free Fest Feast The Salem Film Fest 2023’s Trailer Reveal Party is Sunday and it’s free, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cinema Salem, 1 E. India Square Mall, Salem. Plan your itinerary for the state’s largest documentary festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., screenings start at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.SalemFilmFest.com.
On Point Palmer Cove Park in The Point is the setting this Sunday starting at 10 a.m. for this month’s Keep Salem Beautiful Clean Up in the Point. 3 –to 5 p.m. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided. Join Keep Salem Beautiful at Leavitt Street by Palmer Cove Park in The Point.
Tuck EverlastingMarblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead, premiers ‘Tuck Everlasting’— the tale of Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster who yearns for adventure and finds it it with the Tuck family in this magical musical this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit: https://www.mltlive.com/2022/10/tuck-everlasting/