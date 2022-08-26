Calling all artistsThis Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Salem Arts Association, 158 Derby St., welcomes artists from across New England to submit works for show in this year’s ARTOBERFEST. Explore Salem’s history through art. For complete details, visit: www.salemarts.org
Marblehead HarborFest
On Sunday, Marblehead once again celebrates its living marine heritage from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the waterfront, where the State Street parking lot will showcase the best of the town’s marine companies and suppliers. Come for the show, enjoy live music, great food, and a boat parade off the landing. Walk or bike advised. Details at: https://m.facebook.com/events/1710442412483913
Daniels Mansion tour
Built by a shipbuilder and captain in 1667, the Stephen Daniels House offers a rare look inside a 17th century Salem mansion. This Sunday tour rooms with original details from the witch trials and more, at 1 Daniels St., Salem. Tours at 2 and 4 p.m., available. Tickets support its preservation and are $22.45 at: www.danielshousesalem.com
Create a kaleidoscopeBuild your own kaleidoscope in the Peabody Essex Museum’s drop-in creative session this Sunday. The world becomes a wonder of birds, bugs, bats, airplanes and helicopters flying through a colorful and shifting lens. In person, in Create Space, all ages, included with admission at the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem, Visit:www.pem.org/
Swampscott Farmers MarketThis Sunday, make tracks for the Swampscott Farmers Market for field fresh produce from local farms and oven fresh edibles and crafted and artisanal foods. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the tents at 22 Monument Ave.