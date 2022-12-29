Beverly's Free-for-all
Power in the New Year
Fresh from the London Palladium, Tower of Power celebrates New Year's Eve Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. For tickets:www.thecabot.org
Salem Scavenger Hunt
A cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour, this fun outdoor happening is brought to you by Puzzling Adventures to ring in the New Year on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Recommended parking to begin adventure, 1 New Liberty St., Salem. Tickets are $19, available with information and map at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-salem-massachusetts-tickets-364809684587.