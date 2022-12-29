top.jpg

Beverly's Free-for-all

New Year festivities start Saturday at  3:30 p.m., in downtown Beverly, with interactive animal show, drawing and songs for kids, Karaoke, magic, and a 7 p.m. parade down Cabot Street.  Visit: https://bevmain.org/events 

Power in the New Year 

Fresh from the London Palladium, Tower of Power celebrates New Year's Eve Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. For tickets:www.thecabot.org 

New Year's Eve, orchestrated  
The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra ushers in the spirit of the New Year this Saturday with a 3 p.m. performance at Swampscott High School, 200 Essex St. Tickets at https://artsgourmet.org/index.php?option=com_eventbooking&amp;view=event&amp;id=340&amp;catid=17&amp;Itemid=1513 
 
Price is Right 
Comedian Lamont Price headlines two fantastic lineups of New Year's Eve comedy shows on Saturday at Cinema Salem, 1 E. India Square Mall, Salem.  The four-time "Best of Boston" funny man rocks the stage at 7 and again at 9 p.m. Tickets at https://cinemasalem.com/ 

Salem Scavenger Hunt

A cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour, this fun outdoor happening is brought to you by Puzzling Adventures to ring in the New Year on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Recommended parking to begin adventure, 1 New Liberty St., Salem. Tickets are $19, available with information and map at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-salem-massachusetts-tickets-364809684587.

 
 
 
 

