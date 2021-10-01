Fair play!
The Topsfield Fair is back and bursting with barnyards full of fun. The best animal instincts on the North Shore all weekend. Daily tickets $15. General admission discount $12, Three-day pass, $30. Children under 8 free with adult. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org/.
That’s entertainment!
One wickedly wonderful lineup awaits this weekend as Beverly’s Cabot theater kicks off fall. Hitchcock’s Psycho hits the big screen Friday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., —Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., interactive comedy with Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood’s ‘The Scared Scriptless,’ —Sunday Oct. 3, 3 p.m., matinee with Abbott and Costello’s ‘Meet Frankenstein,’ followed at 8 p.m. with acoustics from Tommy Emmanuel at Boston’s Berklee Performance Center. Visit: thecabot.org.
Something to bark about!
Danvers Dog Park reopens with a big 5th birthday bash this Saturday, Oct. 2. The ribbon cutting starts at 1 p.m., and the vendors, doggie treats, cake and fun go on till 4 p.m. free for all at this great play space in Danvers’ Endicott Park, 57 Forest St.
Perchance to dance
Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates its 50th year with special workshops, including — this Saturday, Oct. 2 — Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn teaching choreographic fundamentals and phrasing for students 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/.
Call of the wild
This weekend, Oct. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ipswich’s famed Crane Wildlife Refuge welcomes you to explore Choate Island in Essex Bay. Full of wildlife and human history, this preserved seascape is a treasure. Hop a boat from the Crane Beach parking lot. Visit: thetrustees.org/event/67867/.