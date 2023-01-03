North Shore Folk Sessions
Reviving the old-time music sessions held prior to the COVID pandemic, North Shore Folk Sessions will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St., Middleton. Free, but reservations appreciated at www.allevents.in/middleton/north-shore-folk-sessions/200023778787116
This Saturday
and Sunday
, Laurie Sproul, climate activist and featured artist in "Climate Action: Inspiring Change" will be on hand at the Peabody Essex Museum for drop-in artmaking project from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 161 Essex St, Salem. For complete information, visit: www.pem.org
Kick off the new year
This Saturday
make tracks for KICK Karate for a Krav Maga Seminar. Learn "the world's most effective self-defense and hand-to-hand combat system." Six hour session is $60, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., K.I.C.K. Karate, 280 Highland Ave., Salem. For more information, visit: https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023622067450
A little dinner music
Enjoy the sounds of Peter Tentindo, professional musician, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday
, at Magia, 126 Newbury St., Danvers. For more, go to www.magiadanvers.com/