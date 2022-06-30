The 4th of July is back this year, so go forth and celebrate! For a complete line up of events, see page X. Meanwhile, here are a few you might like to look into over the weekend.
Make a run for itOnline registration ends July 1, at 11:59 p.m., for Monday’s big Boxford Road Race, so there’s still time to make it to 4 Middleton Road, Boxford, by the 8 a.m. start time. Registration for 5 mile, 2.5 mile and 1 mile distances is $35; under 16, $30. Followed by a parade and lots of fun events. To register or for more visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boxford/BoxfordJuly4thRoadRace
Marblehead Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, is Marblehead at its best with works from over 2,500 artists and artisans from all over New England, on view every day, concerts outdoors at Crocker Park on the water. Saturday sand sculpturing, a regatta, and a kite festival, and on Sunday and Monday an Artisans Markets at Abbott Hall. Visit: marbleheadfestival.org.
Visit a parallel universeYou won’t want to miss the movie playing this Friday at The Cabot, Beverly. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” tells what happens when Evelyn, a struggling Chinese immigrant, comes up against the IRS and is transported to a parallel universe. Showing at 7 p.m. Visit: https://thecabot.org/event/everything-everywhere-all-at-once
Reflect on the times
On Sunday at 10 a.m. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, invites you to reflect on the power of loss and the potential of healing. In the Jurrien Timmer Gallery — a space dedicated to contemplation and meditation. For information on this and other current events at the PEM, visit: www.pem.org/whats-on/events/2022-06-30/7