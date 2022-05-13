Broadway the Calla-way
The New York Observer critic Rex Reed says their voices “soar majestically like eagles.” The Tony-nominated Callaway Sisters, are one singular sensation and they’ll be singing Broadway showstoppers at the Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly, Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets and info:https://www.nsmt.org/
‘Sunshine ‘ in the forecast
Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys,” will bring down the house this weekend at Marblehead Little Theatre’s Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Performances are Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, at mltlive.org. and at Arnould Gallery. Masks a must. Check latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
Make a splash
Confident swimmers ages 5 to 12 support senior swimmers headed to a swim meet in North Carolina, and have fun while they’re at with pizza, glow pool party, games, movie and popcorn at a Sea Serpent Fundraiser Saturday 6 to 10 p.m., indoor pool at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd., Marblehead. Tickets $40 at: https://jccns.org/event/sea-serpents-kids-night-out/
Spring is in the ear
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras presents their “Afternoon of Spring Concerts,” on Sunday free — no tickets required— at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich, Two performances; 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Vaccination cards recommended; Masks encouraged. Visit: https://www.nmyo.org/
Family in ‘the key of C’
Families will be making music together at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Sq., Salem, this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., Play violins, ukes, rhythm instruments and sing songs in the KEY of C. Tickets and info at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-music-tickets-315423870287