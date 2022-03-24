Salem Film Fest 2022
Peabody Essex Museum, 61 Essex St., Salem, Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square, Salem, and The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, will host screenings, discussions and Q&As Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of the hybrid 2022 Salem Film Festival. For full schedule and tickets to in-person and virtual events, visit: www.salemfilmfest.com
Inside the 'Green Box'
On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archives hosts Ipswich author Jim Kurtz who will discuss his book "The Green Box'' about his discovery of the contents of his father's green box full of WWII mementos. First in a series of ongoing lectures at the Patton Homestead, 132 Main St., Hamilton. Admission $20 public, $15 museum members, military veterans and seniors. For tickets and more information, www.wenhammuseum.org.
Salem Women’s History Day
Delve into the privileged but threatened lives of the first women to live in what we know today as The House of the Seven Gables. Historian and Gables trustee Robin Woodman shares highlights from her research this Sunday at 6 p.m. in a virtual presentation. www.7gables.org/event-calendar/
A Year with Frog and Toad
A cheerful frog and a grumpy toad take on the world in this whimsical, wonderful show for kids. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live at the the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. For tickets and information, visit www.nsmt.org or call 978-232-7200.
Get fully booked
This weekend, load up on great page turners at Beverly Public Library Friends' Spring Book Sale at the main library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Drop by Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Great reads, great prices.