Irish toes tappingSt. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn hosted by WGHR’s Brian O’Donavan is back at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., for a 5 p.m., Sunday show. Tickets: https://thecabot.org/
Get your Irish up
On Friday, the Columbus Society Lounge, 18 Commercial St., Salem, will serve up a feast on a free Corned beef and Cabbage Dinner and the music of Mike McGeown and Ashley Skeffington. Doors open at 3 p.m. For more, (978) 745-3408.
Comedy in the Ballroom
On Saturday, Castle Hill at the Crane Estate stages “ART,” a witty comedy about what happens among friends when one of them acquires expensive modern art. Show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Great House Ballroom, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets: https://thetrustees.org/event/81 202/
Tree bark as art?On Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, hosts an art-making event to create art, using found tree bark, line drawings and the art of Zentangling, a drawing method focused on mental wellbeing and mindfulness.
Teddy Bear’s Tea PartyStuff a bear, sip pink tea and get sparkly manicures Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at a “Teddy Bear Tea Party” for children at the Good Witch of Salem, 2 North St., Salem. Admission is $42; Caregivers a must for children under 4 must. For full details, visit: https://goodwitchofsalem.com/event/teddy-bear-tea-party/