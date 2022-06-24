20 years of concerts
Check out the free summer concert series that kicks off Sunday, 5-7 p.m., in Hamilton’s Patton Park. The lineup for the evening is ‘73 Duster (blues, reggae, folk and jazz). The series is hosted by the Hamilton Wenham Community House. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Asbury Grove Tabernacle. For more details, visit communityhouse.org/sipp/. Patton Park is at the corner of Asbury Street and Route 1A.
‘Lux Aeterna — Light in Times of Struggle’
On Saturday, Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Road, in Ipswich will host a concert featuring selections from Faure Requiem and Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” from 7 to 9 p.m. Soloists Erin Smith and Nathan Halbur will be accompanied on harp by Emily Lewis and Dr. Frank Corbin. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. To learn more, visit: www.chorusnorthshore.org/our-music/.
Books for sale
The Friends of the Beverly Public Library are running their book sale Friday, Saturday and Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children’s books 50 cents. Stock up on great reads and take a chance on a raffle of three themed gift baskets. The library is located at 32 Essex St. Questions? Email Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Pride Festival
The North Shore Pride Festival returns this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salem Common. Meanwhile, the North Shore Pride Parade is set to step off from Shetland Park, 27 Congress St., at noon on Saturday. For more details, and for other Pride events scheduled in Salem this weekend, check www.northshorepride.org.
Culinary herbs
On Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m., learn how to maintain your herbs like a chef at Newhall Fields Community Farm, 193 Lynn St., in Peabody. Create your own herb garden and learn how to care for and dry herbs for year-round use. The program, for ages 16 and up, is run by Peabody Recreation, and costs $20 per person. Bring your own container or purchase one for $10. To register: https://peabodyma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29908.