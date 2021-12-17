Cookie Walk
Choose your festive favorites from a cookie walk full of homemade holiday cookies, including gluten free, as well as dog treats, Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Church, 385 Essex St., Salem. Masks a must. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags.
Farm to festive
Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers Market makes the gift of giving easy Saturday, Dec. 18, noon to 3 p.m. Honeys from Al’s Hives, Candles by Erin; made to order French crepes; Iron Ox Farm organics; Vegan vitals, Marshview Farm root veggies, greens and eggs; Moonlight Farm meats; ready to eat pastas, pestos and a lot of pizzazz. On the lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Gift of giving
A merry morning of cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carols and canned donations for Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry this Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Danvers’ Drive Cherry Hill Corporate Center, 5 Cherry Hill Drive. ‘Cookies ‘n Cans’ can do wonders for those in need this holiday season.
Salem’s open market
This Saturday, Dec. 18, a unique holiday gift show in the heart of historic Salem welcomes all to magical last-minute holiday shopping featuring works of 60 artists, makers, collectors and dealers from New England, noon to 6 p.m., at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
Yule love it
Salem Common Neighborhood Association makes beautiful music in beautiful Murray Hall, Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m. It’s a family friendly free-for all in The Bridge at 211 Bridge St., Salem. Bring or buy a baked good to benefit the sponsors. Masks a must.