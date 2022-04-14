Pysanky for Peace in Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, legend has it that peace depends on ‘pysanky,’ — gorgeously decorated Easter Eggs. On Saturday, The Wenham Museum, 132 Main St., presents “Pysanky for Peace” — an exhibition of pysanky created worldwide to benefit Ukraine, with morning decorating classes for kids ages 5 to 11, and afternoon, for 12 and older. Register at: www.wenhammuseum.org/.
‘Into the Woods’ at SSU
Salem State brings its production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into The Woods” to the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. Grimm fairy tales twist into an epic stale about wishes, family, choices and more. For tickets for a 7:30 p.m., performance this Saturday, visit: www.salemstatetickets.com. $20, general; $15, Seniors and Students; free for under 18.
Beverly Downtown Egg Hunt
This Saturday hop on down the bunny trail to Beverly Main Street’s Egg Hunt Egg hunters set off at 11 a.m.,in search of eggs hidden in shops and businesses. Find one, snap a photo, post on instagram, tag @thecastlebeverly and using the hashtag #BevEggHunt, bring it to The Castle, 240 Rantoul St, for great prize! No sign up, just show up!
Mario the Maker Magician
On Saturday the magic starts at 2:30 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, as Mario the Maker Magician brings you a family experience full of fast-paced homespun magic, robots, and slapstick. Tickets and info, www.cabot.org.
At PEM, Earth is alive
On Saturday, earthlings of all ages should make tracks for Peabody Essex Museum, for a 1 p.m., to experience oceans full of millions of fish and marine life, forests and marshes filled with countless more species. Celebrate the earth by creating your own collage. Then, share what you most want for the planet. Included in general admission at the Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St, Salem.