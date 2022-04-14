A few of the pysanky that will be on display at the Wenham Museum, starting April 16, were made by, top left to right, Emily Blakely, Mason, Michigan; Krissy Shaeffer, Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania; Jamie Powell, Salt Lake City; bottom, Nancy Katsaba-Kelly, Muncy, Pennsylvania; Nina Badulak-McDaniel, Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania; Stephanie Troy, Estero, Florida.