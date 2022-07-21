Black Comedy at the Black Box
Aristophanes' “Lysistrata” takes you back to ancient Greece at Peabody's Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St, on Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. This bawdy anti-war comedy film follows one woman's mission to end the Peloponnesian War, by convincing the women of Greece to withhold sexual privileges from their husbands to negotiate for peace. Tickets and information at:https://ne-arc.org/black-box-events
Belonging in America
On Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., "On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America," explores how art helps us understand what it means to belong the family of America at Salem's Peabody Essex Museum. The museum is located at 161 Essex St, Salem. Admission, $20. Visit: www.pem.org
Down the Rabbit Hole
Visit Beverly's Long Hill this Saturday and Sunday to explore the classic tale of "Alice in Wonderland," brought to life in the gardens through local artwork pieces. A brand new way to experience this beloved childhood classic. Located at 572 Essex St., Beverly, this event requires no tickets or registration. Self-guided, and please note: uneven terrain for strollers or wheel chairs. Open 10 a.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more: https://thetrustees.org/place/long-hill/
Weekend Misery?
Journey on Essex Heritage's landing craft Naumkeag to Great Misery Island in Salem Sound. Hear about the harbor's rich history. Explore Misery Island's trails, meadows, rocky shoreline, and hidden coves for two hours. The Misery Islands are managed by The Trustees and the Naumkeag departs for it at 10 a.m. Saturday at Salem Ferry dock at 10 Blaney St. Adults: $35 / Children (4-12 yr): $25. www.essexheritagetours.org/
SPUR Summer Fling
The SPUR Summer Fling is back at the Lee Mansion in Marblehead on Saturday. From 6:30. to 9:30 p.m.,enjoy an evening of lite bites and live music while raising critical funds to help mobilize volunteers in service to support the needs of the community. Tickets are $88. A treat in itself, the Jeremiah Lee Mansion is located 161 Washington St., Marblehead, Visit: https://www.spur.community/2022-summer-fling