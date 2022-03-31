Spring Fever at Grandma’s Attic
On Saturday, Grandma’s Attic returns to Ste. Anne’s Church basement, 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem, with a huge selection of Easter baskets, grass, stuffers, decorations and spring wreaths — plus home decor, outdoor gear and lots more. Cash only. No reusable bags or backpacks. Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Symphony by the Sea
Symphony by the Sea comes to Beverly’s Cabot Theatre live Sunday at 3 p.m., with Maestro Donald Palma raising his baton to celebrate its 40th anniversary with works from its inaugural concert in 1982; a trio of classics by Mendelssohn, Elgar, and Mozart. Vaccination cards and a gov’t issued ID required. Tickets at: www.thecabot.org.
Pictures with Pups
Dog lovers, dog-walkers and dogs have their day when Essex County Greenbelt Land Trust celebrates the coming of Earth Month on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., with “Pictures with Pups” at Castle Neck River, 107 Essex Road, Ipswich. Local photographers David Alden-St.Pierre is doing photo portraits, free to download post event. Free, but registration is required at ecga.org under events.
Pirates of Penzance
Gilbert and Sullivan’s ever popular “Pirates of Penzance” sails into Marblehead this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m., at the Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St. Presented in concert by Marblehead Little Theatre, and produced and directed by Robert Kerrigan, this show is two hours of show-stopping favorites from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets from $25 to $40 at: https://www.mltlive.com/2021/12/the-pirates-of-penzance/
Let’s go LEGO
Family fun’s on tap this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Peabody Institute Library, Main branch, 82 Main St., Peabody. A morning of master-piecing with LEGO pieces provided, plus Large DUPLO blocks for little ones is free for the whole family in the Children’s Library, but space is limited, so registration is required at: https://thenorthshoremoms.com/event/family-lego-fun/2022-04-02/