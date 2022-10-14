Halloween on the Hill
Check out Long Hill on Essex Street in Beverly this weekend. The Trustees property is decked out for a celebration of autumn and Halloween, including a trail with over 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns, hundreds of mums, elaborate Halloween decorations, lights, music and more. Hot cider and treats too. You must purchase advance tickets, go to tickets.trustees.org for more details. Hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Ghoulish 5K
There’s plenty of Haunted Happenings around Salem this weekend, but there’s also the YMCA’s Witch City 5K road race. Starting at 9 a.m., in the Willows along Restaurant Row and finishing up back by Dead Horse Beach. For more details, check www.northshoreymca.org/events/witch-city-5k-salem.
Grand opening
The North Shore Children’s Museum at 10 Main St. in Peabody opens its doors to the public this weekend. The new museum is geared to kids ages 2-10 and will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to general admission on Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Check nschildrensmuseum.org for tickets and more info.
Drum circle
Join the OmDrum Circle in Ipswich for an hour on Saturday. The weekly event has been going on for many years and runs 11 a.m. to noon, at Town Hall, 25 Green St. There’s a $20 fee (sliding scale) and $5 drum rental.
Apples
And if you haven’t got your apple picking in yet, Brooksby Farm, 54 Felton St., Peabody, starting this weekend, is also offering a campfire, s’mores, soups, bakery treats, cider donuts, hot mulled cider, apple pie slices and yard games — and you can make your own scarecrow, for free. You bring the clothes, they supply the hay, twine and clippers. Go to brooksbyfarm.org for more info.