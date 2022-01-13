1. Sock it to 'em: Socks, especially warm white socks, are always welcome as Salem's Circle of Stitches holds "Chase the Chill," the annual winter knits drive for Lifebridge North Shore, on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on our wish list? Hats, scarves, mittens, gloves and cowls. Drop your donations at Circle of Stitches, 66 Wharf St, Salem, and they will be deliver to the shelter.
2. All manor of clamor! All manner of misfits have gathered at the manor. Then, when the lights go out, the action begins as Essex Tech Drama presents "The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens!" on Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Reserve seats online at www.eventbrite.com — then pay at the door, $10. Masks are a must, at Smith Hall Theater, 565 Maple St., Danvers.
3. Black Box, white knuckles: The Proving Ground returns to the Peabody Black Box in championship style this Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m., as "Robbie The Giant" takes on 29 other wrestlers on his way to a shot at the gold, and more muscles matches. Tickets at: https://proving-ground-brand.square.site/ The Black Box Theater is at 22 Foster St., Peabody. Cash Bar for 21+.
4. And the beat goes on: Over 20 years of performing have made “1964” an experience hailed by Rolling Stone as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth." The four mop tops take the stage Saturday night at 8 p.m., at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Proof of vaccination and masks a must. For tickets go to www.thecabot.org. Questions? 978-927-3100.