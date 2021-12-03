- Let the season begin: On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Danvers Downtown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting kicks off the holiday season with choral and band groups from Danvers High, starting at 2 p.m. at CVS, 1 Maple St. Dress in festive finery but keep it warm and toasty for three hours of holiday cheer ending at 5 p.m.
- The parade stops here: It’s the last weekend for Danvers Historical Society’s 13th annual Parade of Trees, so head over to Tapley Memorial Hall while the festive forest of fairy lights is still on view, Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m., 13 Page St. Holiday tree and wreath designs created by local businesses, residents and groups, each uniquely themed, styled with gifts, then raffled off. Visit: www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/
- Visions of Sugar Plums: Sugar Plum Fairies will dance, flowers will waltz, as the beloved Christmas classic, Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker,’ takes the stage, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 5 p.m., at Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St. Tickets start at $25, reserve by Friday 3 p.m., at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-nutcracker-tickets-207802120737.
- Incredible edibles: The Annual Gingerbread Festival is back at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion. Join the Marblehead Family Fund and Marblehead Museum, Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., through Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., at the Mansion, 161 Washington St. The festival is sponsored by Senior Living Advocates.
- To all a good night: Cocktails by a crackling fire will help make the season bright on Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 to 8 p.m. Privateer Rum, 1634 Meadery, Far from the Tree Cider, and Deacon Giles Distillery at Appleton Farms, Dairy & Farm Store. 219 County Road, Ipswich. For adults age 21 and over. Tickets starts at $32 at https://tickets.thetrustees.org/calendar/detailed/6126575d7989a534883e4405?view=list.
5 things to do this weekend
