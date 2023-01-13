Let no one be excluded
This MLK Day weekend, visit the Peabody Essex Museum’s “Let None Be Excluded: The Origins of Equal School Rights in Sale,” Friday, Saturday or Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at PEM, 161 Essex St., Salem. For more information, visit: www.pem.org
Second Saturdays at Porter Mill This Saturday
from noon to 5 p.m., is this month’s “Second Saturday,” a free open-door tour of select artists studios at Beverly’s Porter Mill. Explore all four floors, visit with artists while they work. Browse, shop, lunch at downstairs pub. Sponsored by Beverly Main Streets, Porter Mill, 95 Rantoul St., Beverly. Visit: www.bevmain.org/ Adorable adoptables
MarineMax Danvers is hosting an ‘adorable adoptables’ event at the showroom, 10 Hutchinson Drive, Danvers, on Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet some uncannily cute canines from Great Dog Rescue New England. Visit: www.marinemax.com/stores/danvers/events/activities/great-dog-rescue-new-england-meet--greet-2023-01-14
Give it a toss
This Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is Styrofoam Collection Day, a drive-up recycling event at Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, Beverly. Here’s your chance to give bulky white styrofoam packing a toss. No packaging peanuts or food service containers of any kind. Questions? Contact Janelle Rolke at jrolke@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Organ concert in Marblehead
International concert organist Gail Archer will present a selection of works from Ukrainian composers when she plays Sunday, at 5 p.m., at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant St., Marblehead. For more, www.stmichaels1714.org