Holiday Pops Concert Series
Two nights of dinner and festive music of the season will mark the return of the Peabody Annual Holiday Pops concerts on Saturday and Sunday at the Frank L Wiggin Auditorium, 24 Lowell St., Peabody. Each night’s ticket includes 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. music from the Hillyer Festival Orchestra, the Veterans Memorial High School Chorale and soloists Matthew DiBattista and Stephanie Foster. Call 978-538-5704 for tickets.
‘A Christmas Carol’ at NSMT
With more than 1 million tickets sold locally since its debut 1989, “A Christmas Carol,” returns to the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly, with opening weekend shows on Friday (7:30), Saturday (2 & 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) Follow the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, played by David Coffee in his 28th holiday season, through a series of strange and magical journeys from the original adaptation based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella. Tickets at www.nsmt.org.
Old North Festival Chorus
The 42nd annual Old North Festival Chorus Christmas Concerts — part of Marblehead’s annual Christmas Walk—will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 7:30 in the sanctuary of the historic Old North Church Meeting House, 35 Washington St., Marblehead. To reserve tickets, call 781-608-2782.
‘Get down tonight’
Disco Casino Night for Salem Fire Fighter’s Relief Fund will be Saturday at 8:p.m., at The Derby Restaurant, 189 Washington St, Salem. Get on down with DJ Smitty and all the ‘70s hits. Tickets starting at $50 at www.eventbrite.com/e/disco-casino-night-for-salem-fire-fighters-relief-fund-tickets-461351132657.
Candy Canes with the Clauses
On Saturday at 11 a.m., Ye Olde Pepper Companie, 122 Derby St., Salem, will host Candy Canes with the Clauses, a holiday open house where you can twist your own candy cane with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as meet Mary Spencer, of the original Ye Olde Pepper candy store. Call 978-745-2744 for more.