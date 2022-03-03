1. Be a beachcomber: Kids ages 5-12 explore the treasures the winter waves wash on a field guided morning at Crane Beach while parents explore the rest of the estate, Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Member Family: $20; Nonmember Family: $25; Details/registration at: https://thetrustees.org/event/70172/
2. Let’s LEGO! The family fun is on and the challenge is to build something awesome, Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, free at Peabody Institute Library’s Children’s Library 82 Main St., Peabody.
3. Music to your ears: The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) present a free chamber music concert Sunday, 3 p.m. in the First Church of Ipswich, One Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich. To reserve a seat, call 978-309-9833.
4. ‘The Things We Love’: Catch the premiere of Salem State 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau’s play “The Thing They Love”’ and learn what it was to be LGBTQ in prohibition-era New York City. Mature audience only. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at 2 p.m. Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 352 Lafayette St., Salem. Tickets and more at: https://www.salemstate.edu/arts.
5. Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’: British soldiers arrive in rural 19th century Ireland to Anglicize Irish place names and meets grassroots resistance in master playwright Brian Friel’s play. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., at Marblehead LittleTheatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. Tickets $25 at www.mltlive.org.
