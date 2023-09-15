Vintage Lawn PartyOn Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. — Dress Vintage and get set for four hours of good old-fashioned free fun, when the Salem Common Neighborhood Association once again hosts a Vintage lawn party on Salem Common North Washington Square. The event includes free lawn games, vendors and dancing to music by Annie and the Fur Trappers
OktoberFest
It may not be October, but it’s time for Oktoberfest this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Notch up a cold one and a fun run, free admission at Notch Brewery & Tap Room 283R Derby St., Salem. https://www.notchbrewing.com/salem-events
Onion Town Field DayOn Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Friends of Endicott Park host their second annual Onion Town Field Day event at the Pavilion at Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., Danvers. Event offers family friendly fun that’s free. Rain date, Sept. 23. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/endicott-park/onion-town-field-day/749255386278732/
Greymoor Mansion Historic Tour
On Sunday, step back in time as you tour Salem’s historic Greymoor Mansion — The James Silver Putnam House — an impressive example of Victorian architecture at 329 Essex St, Salem. Information and tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greymoor-mansion-historic-tour-tickets-464542598417
Prime Time CrimeOn Sunday, settle down in a comfy seat at Beverly’s historic Cabot Theatre, and lose yourself in the kind of movie they just don’t make anymore. The Friends of Eddie Coyle, a classic Boston crime mystery starring Robert Mitchum. Screening starts at 6 p.m., 286 Cabot St. For tickets and info, visit https://thecabot.org/.