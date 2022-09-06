SALEM — Tiffany Chenault was never a runner.
Now, one might call her an expert: With the half-marathon her focus and the age of 50 approaching, Chenault has run the brutal 13-mile races in 49 of the country’s 50 states. Her goal has been 50 half-marathons in 50 states by the time the 48-year-old turns 50.
But there’s something much more personal to the journey defined by stamina ... two things, really.
Chenault started to run as a way of processing and grieving the loss of her mother to cancer, she said. What she found at the starting line was a calling that led to a marathon across America, one she’s about to finish.
“I’d run, and talk to my mom, and cry. Stuff started to come up, and the more I ran, the more the grief came up,” said Chenault. “Then I’m looking around and I’m asking myself ... ‘Where are the other Black women? All I see is a bunch of white folks. I’m sure there are Black people, Black women who run. So where are they?’
“That started my sociological curiosity,” Chenault said, laughing.
Chenault is already known around the North Shore in her role at Salem State University, where she leads the university’s sociology department and serves university faculty and librarians as president of their union.
She’s also known through her blog at runisee50.com, which documents each race and goes into Chenault’s journey mile by mile.
Running for mom
The journey started in 2013. At that point, Chenault had been grieving the loss of her mother for two years, and “just numb, in a depression, just in a really bad place,” she said.
“But there’s a stigma about being a strong, Black woman. We’re not allowed to grieve,” Chenault said. “In 2013, a friend of mine asked me to be on her relay team. It was the Harpoon 5-mile relay race. Keeping up this image of a strong Black woman, I said yes.”
In time, a five-mile relay race led to a 10k road race, which isn’t much longer with a roughly six-mile length. She then ran her first actual marathon in 2015 in Cincinnati, “close to my family, my friends, where my mom was buried,” she said.
It was around then that Chenault really began thinking about how few runners looked like her.
“I had been doing some academic and pop culture research,” she said. “Nobody was talking about Black women running in these spaces. There are articles about big-body runners, gay and transgender runners.”
But nothing on Black women.
“I’m not a size-two white (runner) with a pony tail,” Chenault said. “This body runs, and that’s what we want to get out there.”
It wasn’t until the eighth state, Chenault said, that she found a measurable population of Black runners.
“That’s when everything happens, when I saw 600 Black women running this race, I lost my ...,” Chenault said. “I knew they thought I was crazy, like, ‘why are you talking to me?’ I was just so happy.”
Chenault also found many to be just like her in spirit and drive.
“Some ran for grief like me. Others were in the military. Some were in track and field and getting older. Some were doing it for health reasons and trying to get off medicine,” Chenault said. “It was at that moment when I’m like, ‘I’m a runner.’ That was a game-changer, and from there, it went on.”
Leading a movement
The 50th state to complete the journey will come in 2023, Chenault said: Hawaii.
But as the new school year begins and Chenault gears up for another year of representing teachers at the bargaining table, there’s a movement behind her. Chenault is now an ambassador for Black Girls Run Boston and has launched a “Black Women Recreational Running” survey to get at the reasons why Black women run, and how they’re “perceived in an activity in which they are a racial and gendered minority.”
The perception issue is one Chenault has personally run into many times, she explained.
“I was in ... actually, Minnesota,” Chenault said. “This man came up to me while running this race, and he said, ‘Oh, you’ve got such strong arms.’ and he’s like, ‘I can tell your back is strong too.’ and I’m like ... what?
“I’d ask some of my white friends, ‘Is this a thing? Do people comment on your body while you run?’ and they’re like, ‘no,’” Chenault said. “I’ve had people throughout many other states who comment about my arms or my back while running.”
That’s an example of a microaggression, a racist remark or behavior that may seem well-intended or insignificant to the person doing it; to the recipient, it’s gradually degrading when it becomes routine, as microaggressions typically are.
At that point, Chenault’s journey becomes one about America.
“As I’m running, I’m re-learning about America and thinking about the intersections of race, class and gender,” Chenault said. “I’ve learned, for me, that I’m stronger than I think. It isn’t about a time (to finish a race within). It’s about strength. and coming through my grief, it’s been a great way for healing.”
Chenault also learned a lot about perspectives, having now run through so many states with different racial makeups, conflicts and legacies.
“I’ve seen America. Geographically, landscape-wise, this country is so beautiful. There are so many crown jewels in this country I didn’t know about,” she said. “At the same time, I’ve learned that our humanity is sometimes in question, and unfortunately, I understand where people come from with their social and political viewpoints.
“Being in those spaces, I can understand that and have learned that in this journey.”
To read more on Chenault’s journey and take the Black Women Recreational Running survey, visit runisee50.com.
