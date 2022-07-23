BEVERLY — Shorter is better. That was the theme of last year’s Beverly Homecoming, which after decades as a 10-day event reduced its schedule to five days.
Organizers said the change worked out well and will continue again this year when the 57th annual Beverly Homecoming kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from people (about the shorter schedule),” Beverly Homecoming President Medley Long said. “We’re still offering the same amount of events, we just condensed it, so people are actually able to attend more events on a given day.”
Beverly Homecoming started in 1966 and has continued every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. It is organized by the Beverly Homecoming Committee, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization that relies on donations and sponsorships, with a goal of raising at least $70,000 each year.
The committee describes Homecoming as a “summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly.” Its schedule includes 35 events, highlighted by its two most popular, the Lobster Festival on the first day and the fireworks on the last day.
Most of the events are held at Lynch Park, the city’s oceanside park on Ober Street, including several concerts, Tiny Tots Day, a cardboard boat race, Senior Day in the Park, and the annual Beverly Homecoming 5K Road Race.
There’s also events at other locations, including a pickleball tournament at Obear Park, a Veterans Friends & Family Cookout at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza at Ellis Square, and street hockey games at Balch Park.
One of the new events this year is an open house and tours of the new Beverly police station at 175 Elliott St., on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Long also noted that the East Regiment Beer Co. of Salem will have a beer garden during the Lobster Fest at Lynch Park.
Long said people seem to be excited that Homecoming, after the cancellation due to the pandemic two years ago, will be held under “more back to normal” conditions this year.
“Sponsorships are up and we’ve had a generous amount of volunteers signing up,” he said. “I think everyone’s really excited about it this year.”
For the full schedule of events go to www.beverlyhomecoming.org/.
