SALEM — Mental Makeover, a local advocacy organization formed in 2018 to normalize conversations about mental health struggles, is holding an inaugural 5K walk on Sunday, July 31. Titled “The World Needs You Here,” the event supports those battling depression and thoughts of suicide while also honoring those who have died by suicide.
The organization started in 2018 as a passion project between a group of 2015 Salem High School graduates. It became much more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as depression rates and the need for services soared. The group, not to mention the Salem High community, was also rocked by the suicide of a close friend of the group in May 2020 — Sarah “Sas” Starion, whose death brought the issue close to home for the group’s founders.
“The last three, four years... we can even say the last eight years in Salem have been quite shaky with students who have committed suicide — especially Sarah, a well-known girl in Salem, a good student, and a great friend outside of school,” said Brandon Mustafaraj, one of the three graduates who founded the group. “Knowing this is the first mental health-oriented event in Salem, this will draw a lot of people who’ve been looking for something like this.”
Starion, who died at the age of 21 as a junior at the University of Vermont, has been a major source of inspiration for Mental Makeover. News of her death tore through the high school community two years ago, prompting many around Salem and its schools to keep Starion’s spirit alive using her nickname “Sas.” That included a highly visible drinking cup display inserted into the fence lining the pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue, adjacent to Salem High.
When discussing Starion’s death in 2020, organization founder Christiaan van de Stadt said she became “the first time that someone we knew and grew up with suffered so immensely that they ended up taking their own life.” Mental Makeover’s shop then started selling clothing “in loving memory of SAS,” emblazoned with Starion’s favorite quote: “Your legacy is every life you touch.” Proceeds benefit a scholarship at Salem High.
But the upcoming event isn’t just in memory of those who’ve been lost. It also serves those struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide today.
“We felt a walk in our hometown would be the best opportunity to showcase all we are doing in the community while at the same time to honor our good friend,” the event’s registration webpage reads. “Not only do we want to honor her and grieve for all the people we’ve lost, we also want our community to know that even if they are struggling with their mental health or are feeling down, we care about them and want them to know that the world needs them here.”
Mental Makeover was founded “to start the conversation, but also to continue it,” van de Stadt said.
“We really wanted this (the 5K) to be a community event, because that’s why we started it,” he said. “We’ve been getting a lot of requests to ask for help and build out wellness initiatives, and to host an event.”
The City Council unanimously approved the walk on April 14. The route is still being organized, but it will begin at Salem Common, according to Mustafaraj.
“We’re learning,” Mustafaraj said, “trying to take what’s missing with Mental Makeover and apply it to this event.”
Roughly 80 registrations had come in as of earlier this week, with a price of $30 through May 30. Volunteers and sponsors are also needed to assist in running and driving the event, according to van de Stadt.
For more and to register, visit bit.ly/37JjK82.
