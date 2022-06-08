WENHAM — Police and firefighters responded Wednesday morning to Route 1A for a serious motor-vehicle crash.
Responders were dispatched, about 9:20 a.m., to Route 1A in the vicinity of Wenham Lake after receiving reports of a serious multi-vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation by police indicated that a 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling south on 1A when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Corolla.
The Corolla driver had to be extricated from the wreckage by first responders from the Hamilton Fire Department, which provided mutual aid at the scene.
The driver of the Sierra, along with three occupants, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital
The Corolla driver and a passenger were later transported by medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be critical.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Wenham Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to please contact call the department at 978-468-4600